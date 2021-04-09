Petition Open For Comments

The FCC has issued a public notice establishing a pleading cycle for public comments on the remedial petition for declaratory ruling filed by iHEARTMEDIA seeking belated approval of the purchase of 6.6% of its equity and 8.7% of its voting interests by MICHAEL TABOR's U.K.-based, Bahamian-registered GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT INVESTMENTS LTD.

Comments on the petition, labeled Media Bureau Docket Np. 21-141, are due by MAY 10th, with replies due MAY 24th. The petition was filed after GLOBAL acquired an 8.7% interest in iHEARTMEDIA without the latter's knowledge or FCC approval; the ruling sought by iHEART would retroactively approve the acquisition and allow GLOBAL to buy up to 9.99% of the company.

