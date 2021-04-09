Transfer

TIPTON-ROSEMARK ACADEMY, INC. is transferring low power FM WTRA-LP/ROSEMARK, TN to HARE, INC.(HISTORIC ARCHIVES OF ROSEMARK AND ENVIRONS) for no monetary consideration.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were GOOD BODY MEDIA, LLC (WWGB-A/INDIAN HEAD, MD, reduced power due to transmitter issues); KPHP RADIO, INC. (KKPZ-A/PORTLAND, OR, seeking buyer); and receiver STEPHAN C. SLOAN of MEDIA SERVICES GROUP (K241CS/PHOENIX).

FLYING ANT, LLC has requested a Silent STA for KUIK-A/HILLSBORO-PORTLAND, OR while transmitter repairs are completed.

MERCHANT BROADCASTING has filed for an extension of its Silent STA for KEZM-A/SULPHUR-LAKE CHARLES, LA, the antenna site of which was demolished in a hurricane.

And VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC has closed on the sale of K294CW/PHOENIX to KASA RADIO HOGAR for $80,000. The primary station is Regional Mexican KASA-A/PHOENIX.

« see more Net News