Matthew West

Five-time GRAMMY® nominated singer/songwriter MATTHEW WEST released his latest album "Brand New Deluxe Edition" (Story House Collective/Provident Label Group). The Deluxe Edition has 32 tracks, which includes live and acoustic versions along with his songs from the past year, "Take Heart," "Quarantine Life," and his duet with CMA Awards® winner and three-time ACM® Awards nominee CARLY PEARCE on "Truth Be Told."



WEST is also scheduled to play The Grand Ole Opry Saturday, April 10th.

« see more Net News