Three New Executives

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PODCASTONE, SLACKER RADIO, REACT PRESENTS and CUSTOM PERSONALIZATION SOLUTIONS, announced TODAY (4/12) the hiring of NIKKI HART CALDEIRA to the position of LIVEXLIVE’s SVP/Strategic Development, as well as ARI MOLOVINSKY to SVP/Corporate Development And Strategy. Both will focus on expanding LIVEXLIVE’s industry leadership through the expansion of relationships with global consumer brands, monetization of programming and content, business development and unification of new and existing assets that align with LIVEXLIVE’s flywheel- listen, watch, attend, engage and transact- through lifestyle, music, pop culture and exceptional content and tech across all platforms.

In addition, LIVEXLIVE has hired JONATHAN FLAX as VP/Social Media And Marketing and will oversee and drive the brand’s continued growth across social channels via the creation and execution of multiplatform content strategies for both earned and owned media. FLAX’s efforts will impact all of LIVEXLIVE’s platforms, including PODCASTONE. Prior to joining LIVEXLIVE, FLAX was VP, HOWARD STERN VIDEO where he directed video content strategy and social media programming for STERN at SIRIUSXM.

ROBERT ELLIN, CEO and Chairman of LIVEXLIVE, said "The hiring of NIKKI, ARI and JONATHAN comes at a time of significant growth in our flywheel of businesses and divisions. LIVEXLIVE’s expansion has come from offering exceptional content, providing a talent platform that allows us to maximize social visibility, sponsorship opportunities and new business development while growing our employees by over 220% in less than 3 years and expanding audiences across our platforms organically and globally.”

The promotion and new hires take effect immediately. NIKKI HART CALDIERA will report directly to DERMOT MCCORMACK, President of LIVEXLIVE, ARI MOLOVINSKY to both KIT GRAY, President of PODCASTONE and DERMOT MCCORMACK, President of LIVEXLIVE, JONATHAN FLAX to JACKIE STONE, CMO of LIVEXLIVE.

« see more Net News