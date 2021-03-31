Radio Cares: Feeding America

The deadline to join more than 200 individual radio stations and several major networks that have already signed on for the WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14th RADIO CARES; FEEDING AMERICA RADIOTHON is TOMORROW (4/13) at www.RadioCares.org.



The grassroots charitable fundraiser to relieve hunger in AMERICA is presented by the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA) and FEEDING AMERICA, with a member network of 200 local food banks. Radio stations do not need to be IBA members to participate. All donations go directly to FEEDING AMERICA.



IBA President/ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO RON STONE commented, “Last year’s inaugural radiothon helped provide five million meals to people experiencing food insecurity in the U.S. As little as $1 can provide 10 meals. People who were making ends meet before the pandemic now find themselves in a perilous situation, unable to feed themselves and their families.



“Over 3,000 stations participated last year," he continued. "This is radio’s chance to participate in a nationwide event for a great cause. Radio, working together and executing locally, can drive listener donations to help feed families in AMERICA.”



Radio stations have the freedom to execute the radiothon independently, using guidelines and pre-produced tools in English and Spanish, available for download at www.RadioCares.org. In addition, RADIO CARES has the support of nearly 300 celebrities and artists from every format, who have recorded promotional spots, which are also downloadable. Stations will direct listeners to their individual station web site to donate. Support of the campaign will continue through SUNDAY, APRIL 18th to give every radio listener time to donate.



Several companies volunteered their time and expertise to make the industry-wide radiothon a reality. They are: ADAMS RADIO GROUP, ADLARGE MEDIA, BENZTOWN, RC COMMUNICATIONS, HRN MEDIA NETWORKS, STEVE KAMER, McVAY MEDIA, MOTOR RACING NETWORKS, SUN BROADCAST GROUP, YEA NETWORKS and VIPOLOGY.

