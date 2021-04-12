Wreaths Across America Radio

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA (WAA)'s MOBILE EDUCATION EXHIBIT, to honor our nation's veterans, will make 11 tour stops in CALIFORNIA, starting SATURDAY, APRIL 24th,



WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA Executive Director KAREN WORCESTER commented, “The goal of the exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”



Stop in CALIFONIA include SAN DIEGO (4/24), VISTA (4/25), WILDOMAR (4/26), HUNTINGTON BEACH, (4/27), BAKERFIELD (4/29), GRASS VALLEY (5/1), AUBURN (5/2), WILLOWS (5/4-5), CARMICHAEL (5/6), SAN JOSE (5/10) and CONCORD (5/11-12).

Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA internet radio to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.

