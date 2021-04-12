Tame Impala Mark 10th Anniversary Of 'InnerSpeaker'

TAME IMPALA have announced INNERSPEAKER LIVE FROM WAVE HOUSE, a streaming concert event taking place on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21st via the digital live platform MOMENT HOUSE. The band will perform their seminal debut album from start to finish. Tickets can be purchased via www.momenthouse.com. WAVE HOUSE is located four hours from the band's hometown of PERTH, perched on the INDIAN OCEAN, the studio where KEVIN PARKER famously recorded the album 10 years ago, and where the band will bring the album to life. The livestream will begin at 6p PT/9p ET.

TAME IMPALA has also released the "InnerSpeaker 10 Year Anniversary Edition" to mark the occasion, a deluxe, four-LP box set reissue featuring the singles “Solitude Is Bliss,” “Lucidity” and “Expectation” among the original album track list, plus a collage of album sketches, an unearthed, side-long jam, new mixes of tracks from the original album, instrumentals, and a deluxe 40-page booklet.

PARKER also revealed "InnerSpeaker Memories" last week, a short film captured in the halcyon days with never-before-seen footage from the recording of "InnerSpeaker." The band's web store has been updated with a brand new "InnerSpeaker" range, including new t-shirt designs, a deluxe blanket and throw pillow.

