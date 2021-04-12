Still On 70 Stations

SHOCKER! FRIDAY, APRIL 30th will be the last day for nationally syndicated morning show BOB & SHERI to be heard on home station WLNK/CHARLOTTE as new owner RADIO ONE will take the station in a new direction. ALL ACCESS has contacted RADIO ONE for more info on the station's new direction.

BOB LACEY and SHERI LYNCH issued a statement: “After 29 years on WLNK, we understand that RADIO ONE is going in a different direction. We came to an agreement with the management at WLNK to stay on till the end of the month, and we will. We are actively looking for a new radio home in CHARLOTTE. We love our listeners across AMERICA and around the world. CHARLOTTE is home and will always be special. We want our fans to know they can continue to listen to us via our daily podcast, our off-air Oddcast, as well as streaming 24/7 at bobandsheri.com.”

TONY GARCIA, who together with Lacey and Lynch owns NOW! MEDIA, the company that syndicates BOB & SHERI, stated: “CHARLOTTE is home for BOB & SHERI and WLNK was the springboard for their amazing success story. As we talk with broadcasters in the CHARLOTTE radio market, who want to connect with women in a relevant and unique way, we will continue to serve AC, Classic Hits and Hot AC affiliates in 70 markets, engaging their listeners on-air, online and via social media.”

