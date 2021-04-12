Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Eilish, Rodrigo Hold Top 2; The Weeknd Top 3; The Kid Laroi Top 10; Bieber, Travis Scott, Maroon 5 Top 15; Masked Wolf Top 20

* INTERSCOPE continues to hold the top two spots at Top 40 with BILLIE EILISH and OLIVIA RODRIGO remaining #1 and #2 and the label has three of the top ten

* THE WEEKND is looking for another chart topper as "Save Your Tears" leaps 5*-3*, up 1115 spins and enters the top 3as REPUBLIC has four of the top ten

* THE KID LAROI hits the top 10 as "Without You" moves 12*-10* at +723 spins, giving COLUMBIA two of the other three top ten songs (along with RITT MOMNEY

* JUSTIN BIEBER vaults and into the top 15 with "Peaches," featuring DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON, up 2539 spins (over 5500 in two weeks), and 18*-13*

* TRAVIS SCOTT & HVME also enter the top 15 with "Goosebumps (remix)," up 17*-14* and +526 spins

* MAROON 5 and MEGAN THEE STALLION go 16*-15* with "Beautiful Mistakes"

* MASKED WOLF hits the top 20, continuing very strong growth each week, up 22*-17* with "Astronaut In The Ocean," up 793 spins - three straight weeks averaging an increasing of over 800 spins per week

* ARIANA GRANDE is knocking on the top 20 door with "pov," moving 28*-21* and is +1433 spins

* The biggest jump belongs to OLIVIA RODRIGO's "deja vu," up 39*-24* and +2745 spins

* DOJA CAT has the top debut at 33* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA, with 1420 spins

* LIL NAS X enters strong at 34* with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,)" up 1010 spins

Rhythmic: Yung Bleu/Drake New #1; Fat Joe/Khaled/Amorphous Top 5; Lil Tjay/6LACK Top 10; Bieber/Caesar/Giveon, Megan/DaBaby Top 15

* YUNG BLEU lands his first chart topper as "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE, climbs 3*-1* and is +393 spins

* He succeeds label mate SAWEETIE at the top as WARNER has the top two songs

* DRAKE's solo effort "What's Next," could be the next chart topper, jumping 5*-4* and is +471 spins

* FAT JOE, DJ KHALED, and AMORPHOUS hit the top 5 with "Sunshine (The Light)," rising 6*-5* and is +285 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK, and SILK SONIC are at 7* with "Leave The Door Open," but own the largest spin gain in the top 10 at +566 spins

* LIL TJAY enters the top 10 with "Calling My Phone," featuring 6LACK, up 12*-10* and +293 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR and GIVEON are top 15 with "Peaches," moving 17*-13* and are +428 spins

* MEGAN THE STALLION and DABABY go top 15 with "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 16*-15* and +182 spins

* MOOSKI hits the top 20, climbing 25*-19* with "Track Star," up 397 spins

* COI LERAY also hits the top 20, moving 24*-20* with "No More Parties," up 24*-20* and +158 spins

* GIVEON's "Heartbreak Anniversary" leaps 36*-29* and is up 340 spins

* LIL NAS X has the lone debut with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,)" at 40* and is +419 spins

Urban: Megan Thee Stallion/DaBaby New #1; Spotemgettem Top 5; Mooski Top 15; Moneybagg Yo Top 20; Bruno & Co. Surge

* MEGAN THEE STALLION takes the top spot, rising 3*-1* "Cry Baby," featuring DABABY, up 760 spins

* SPOTEMGETTEM goes top 5 with "Beat Box," up 6*-5* and is +628 spins

* MOOSKI is up 700 spins and surges 16*-12* with "Track Star"

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 20 with "Time Today," up 22*-20* and +285 spins

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SILK SONIC surge 35*-26* with "Leave The Door Open," up 567 spins

* The lone debut goes to JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON at 37* with "Peaches," up 427 spins

Hot AC: Olivia Rodrigo Holds Top Spot; Taylor Runner Up; The Weeknd 'Save' Top 5; Maroon 5 Top 10; Bieber Top 15; Duncan, Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Top 20

* OLIVIA RODRIGO has now seen "drivers license" spend four weeks at #1 at Hot AC

* TAYLOR SWIFT is in the runner up spot with "Willow" up 3*-2* and +353 spins

* THE WEEKND has two of the top five and his label REPUBLIC has three of the top five as "Save Your Tears" moves 6*-4* and is +306 spins

* Meanwhile, his song "Blinding Lights" is #5 this week as it is on the chart for a 65th week - that is one full year plus a full quarter of a second year

* BILLIE EILISH is closing in on the top 5 with "Therefore I Am," rising 8*-6* and +244 spins

* MAROON 5 is back in the top 10 with "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, up 11*-10* giving INTERSCOPE three of the top ten

* BRUNO MARS/ANDERSON PAAK/SOUL SONIC head toward the top 10, up 14*-11* with "Leave The Door Open," up 228 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER's "Anyone" hits the top 15, up 17*-15* and +228 spins

* DUNCAN LAWRENCE is new to the top 20, up 21*-19* with "Arcade" and is up 227 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR go top 20 as well with "My Ex's Best Friend," rising 22*-20* at +184 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS are up 320 spins, and score a 27*-22* jump with "Follow You," up 320 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER, DANIEL CAESAR, and GIVEON land the top debut at 36* with "Peaches" at +159 spins

* MASKED WOLF and ZAK ABEL also debut this week

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; Pretty Reckless Runner Up; Offspring Nearing Top 5; Greta Top 15; Rise Against Top 20

* FOO FIGHTERS hold the top spot with "Waiting On A War" for a second week

* PRETTY RECKLESS are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "And So It Went"

* OFFSPRING are quickly nearing the top 5 with "Let The Bad Times Roll," climbing 9*-6* and are +69 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET heads into the top 15 with "Heat Above," moving 16*-15*

* RISE AGAINST go top 20 with "Nowhere Generation," up 21*-19* and are up 107 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH surge 39*-31* with "Don't Back Down," up 102 spins

* BEARTOOTH and DAUGHTRY debut

Alternative: Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear #1; Dragons Runner Up; Weezer Top 3; AJR Top 10

* MACHINE GUN KELLY and BLACKBEAR hold the top spot with "My Ex's Best Friend,"

* INTERSCOPE has the top two as IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 5*-2* with "Follow You," up 272 spins

* WEEZER vault into the top 3, up 7*-3* with "All My Favorite Songs," up 84 spins

* AJR go top 10, leaping 11*-8* with their follow up to "Bang!," with a +148 spins

* BLACK PUMAS go top 15, moving 16*-13* with "Colors" at +152 spins

* MIKE SHINODA also hits the top 15 with "Happy Endings," featuring IANN DIOR and UPSAHL, rising 17*-15* and +162 spins

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS make a triumphant return with "Shy Away" debuting at 17* with 1282 spins

* ALL TIME LOW are on the cusp on the top 20, up 361 spins and moving 25*-21* with "Once In A Lifetime"

* BEACH BUNNY enters at 32* with "Cloud 9" at +359 spins



Triple A: Weezer Holds Top Spot; Lord Huron Top 5; Lake Street Dive Top 10; Imagine Dragons Top 15; Rag'N'Bone Man, Glass Animals Top 20

* WEEZER hold the top spot with "All My Favorite Songs" for a 2nd week

* LORD HURON goes top 5 with "Not Dead Yet," moving 6*-5*

* LAKE STREET DIVE goes top 10, rising 11*-10* with "Hypotheticals"

* IMAGINE DRAGONS enter the top 15 with "Follow You," up 16*-13*

* RAG'N'BONE MAN goes top 20 with "All You Ever Wanted," climbing 26*-18* and +84 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS also hit the top 20 with "Heat Waves," moving 25*-19* and is +47 spins

* JADE BIRD and TUNE-YARDS debut

« back to Net News