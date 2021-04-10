Porter

Longtime NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK host BOB PORTER died SATURDAY (4/10) of esophageal cancer in NORTHVALE, NJ at 80, the station is reporting.

PORTER, a former producer at PRESTIGE RECORDS, ATLANTIC RECORDS, and SAVOY RECORDS who produced albums by, among others, SONNY STITT, DAVID "FATHEAD" NEWMAN, and JIMMY MCGRIFF, joined WBGO in 1979 hosting a weekly show; he hosted the blues show "PORTRAITS IN BLUE," the R&B show "SATURDAY MORNING FUNCTION," and "SWING PARTY." He also won a GRAMMY AWARD in 1979 for Best Liner Notes for "CHARLIE PARKER -- THE COMPLETE SAVOY SESSIONS," which he also produced, and a second GRAMMY in 1986 for Best Historical Album ("ATLANTIC RHYTHM AND BLUES 1947-1974, VOLS. 1-7").

« see more Net News