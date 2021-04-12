Kardinal Offishall

UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA has named artist and producer KARDINAL OFFISHALL SVP/A&R. OFFISHALL's first order of business was locking down a joint-venture deal with producer HARMONY SAMUELS.

UNIVESAL MUSIC CANADA Chairman/CEO JEFFREY REMEDIOS commented, "KARDI is a force. He’s a ground-breaking, internationally respected artist, a smart and insightful label exec, a compassionate and bold thought leader, and a tireless philanthropist. He’s always been at the forefront of CANADA’s music scene and UMC’s artists and team have long benefitted from his thoughtful collaboration, unmatched energy, and drive. This promotion underscores our big aspirations – CANADA is bursting with talent and we’re committed to building the best team we can to put that talent front and center on a global stage. I’m honored to continue to lead alongside KARDI.

OFFISHALL added, "Whether it was intentional or the by-product of hard work and excellence, I was able to stand on the shoulders of giants who came before me. I’ve seen the world several times over and am able to dream with my eyes wide open, because the bar kept being raised by those brave enough to lift it to unseen heights. This new Senior Vice President/A&R, position at UNIVERSAL MUSIC CANADA is about me continuing to prepare my shoulders, so that many others can stand taller than I did and have the opportunity to showcase their gifts on a global stage. Where I’m from, the phrase ‘dare to dream’ is a real warning, because without endurance and an uncanny ability to navigate through many storms – you can end up eternally picking up the pieces of broken promises and regret. I am proud to be taking steps forward with JEFFREY REMEDIOS, who as CEO, has placed great responsibility in my hands. Today, I walk so that the next generation can run. Forward movements forever, until we all fly."

