Two Deals

AUDIOBOOM has closed a long-term exclusive monetization and distribution deal with the "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED" podcast and is expanding the show's relationship with the podcast platform through a separate development agreement with the OBSESSED NETWORK. "TRUE CRIME OBSESSED," hosted by PATRICK HINDS and GILLIAN PENSAVALLE, has been partnered with AUDIOBOOM since 2017; the network agreement will expand the monetization and distribution of OBSESSED’s existing and new shows and adds funding for the development of additional podcasts, including STRANGE AND UNEXPLAINED WITH DAISY EAGAN. UTA represented the OBSESSED team for the two agreements.

“The TRUE CRIME OBSESSED team are a unique creative force in podcasting,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “It is exciting to support their vision for the OBSESSED NETWORK and the innovative programming they are developing.”

“TRUE CRIME OBSESSED is a project we started as a hobby,” said PENSAVALLE. “And working with AUDIOBOOM has helped it blossom into one of the leading podcasts in our genre. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow with AUDIOBOOM.”

“Building a podcast network has always been a dream of mine,” said HINDS. “I’m very grateful for AUDIOBOOM’s support and excited about the projects we have in the pipeline.”

“I’m thrilled that TRUE CRIME OBSESSED and the OBSESSED NETWORK are aligning with AUDIOBOOM in a considerable way,” said UTA Partner & Head of Emerging Platforms OREN ROSENBAUM. “I look forward to the hit podcast reaching even more listeners, as well as the elevation of the network’s current and upcoming projects through these two lucrative agreements.”

