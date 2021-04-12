Acquisition

LIBERATED SYNDICATION INC. (LIBSYN) has acquired podcast subscription monetization platform GLOW for an undisclosed price. LIBSYN will integrate GLOW into its hosting platform to allow users to offer paid subscriptions and accept donations through GLOW's system.

“LIBSYN saw the potential of podcasting before almost anyone else, and once again, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of a wave of podcasters who will generate revenue largely from their listeners,” said LIBSYN Pres. LAURIE SIMS. “As shown by our recent acquisition of ADVERTISECAST, monetization for podcasters is becoming increasingly important, and GLOW will help expand LIBSYN’s positioning with podcasters who seek to monetize their content and build direct relationships with listeners. We are thrilled to be working with the team at GLOW to bring its tools to LIBSYN’s customer base.”

“Our mission at GLOW has always been to empower creators, and LIBSYN has been at the forefront of that movement for over 16 years,” said GLOW Founder/CEO AMIRA VALLIANI. “This acquisition represents a big step in listener-supported podcasts moving into the mainstream and unlocking new dollars to support the ecosystem. We’re excited for LIBSYN to be the steward of GLOW’s product going forward.”

GLOW will continue to be available to podcasters who do not use LIBSYN hosting. The purchase does not include GLOW's REFER-O-MATIC platform, which VALLIANI and her team are retaining under their separate CREATOR MACHINES company.

