-
Michigan FM Sold
April 12, 2021 at 6:00 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
GRENAX BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Top 40 WCFX/CLARE, MI to BLACK DIAMOND BROADCAST GROUP, LLC for $500,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.
In other filings with the FCC, RELEVANT RADIO, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WVNJ-A/OAKLAND, NJ with parameters out of tolerance after a tenant removed its equipment from one of WVNJ's towers.
And THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA has filed for a Silent STA for KWTN/ALLEN, NE while it plans a move to a new site.