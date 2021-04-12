Sold

GRENAX BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Top 40 WCFX/CLARE, MI to BLACK DIAMOND BROADCAST GROUP, LLC for $500,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, RELEVANT RADIO, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WVNJ-A/OAKLAND, NJ with parameters out of tolerance after a tenant removed its equipment from one of WVNJ's towers.

And THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA has filed for a Silent STA for KWTN/ALLEN, NE while it plans a move to a new site.

