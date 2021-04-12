Cool Info

NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS share, "We're just a bit more than a week away from the 'Big ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT Research Presentation' that NUVOODOO is prepping for the opening day of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on APRIL 21st.

"Last week I said we were pulling in data from our most recent Ratings Prospects Studies along with questions we've asked within the daily tracking studies we started at the onset of the pandemic. BUT, since then we realized there were some points that really needed a sharper point. So ... we drafted a quick questionnaire and collected over a thousand interviews with 18-54's nationwide.

Read more here.

« see more Net News