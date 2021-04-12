Contract Extension

iHEARTMEDIA has announced a long-term contract extension with PREMIERE syndicated morning host JEFF “WOODY” FIFE that will keep “THE WOODY SHOW” headquartered in mornings at Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES until 2028.

“WOODY is one-of-a-kind -- and it shows in his ratings success, in LA, across the country on the iHeartRadio digital service, locally in key markets and on our other iHEART platforms,” said iHEARTMEDIA Charirman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “His unique talent combined with his unbelievable work ethic are key to his success and we are delighted to continue this journey with him.”

iHEARTMEDIA VP/Rock & Alternative & ALT 98.7 PD LISA WORDEN added, "WOODY is a true morning show savage. “There is no one better to anchor mornings on our flagship ALT 98.7, and his commitment to excellence is bar none. And LA agrees! #ALLIN on ‘THE WOODY SHOW!’”

WOODY said, “I am thrilled to stay ‘work married’ to iHEARTMEDIA. This has been, and will continue to be, one of my longest and healthiest relationships. I wouldn’t be able to do what I’ve done to this point without the incredible support of people like BOB PITTMAN, KEVIN LEGRETT, TOM POLEMAN, GREG ASHLOCK and LISA WORDEN. There isn’t another company better positioned, with a clearer vision for the future than iHEARTMEDIA, and I’m beyond grateful to be a part of that.”

“THE WOODY SHOW” is syndicated nationally by PREMIERE NETWORKS in more than 30 markets including PHILADELPHIA, PHOENIX, PORTLAND, LAS VEGAS, AUSTIN, KANSAS CITY, RALEIGH-DURHAM, INDIANAPOLIS and NEW ORLEANS.

« see more Net News