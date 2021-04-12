New Online Exhibits

THE COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME (CMHOF) AND MUSEUM has released two new, free-to-access online exhibitions: "Suiting The Sounds: The Rodeo Tailors Who Made Country Stars Shine Brighter" and "DYLAN, CASH, and the NASHVILLE Cats: A New MUSIC CITY." The multimedia exhibits are the first designed exclusively for the museum's website. View them and find additional information here.

“As a national history museum and global cultural institution, we are charged to consistently expand access to the museum’s collection and the interpretive work of our curators and historians, while advancing the documentation and preservation of American musical history,” said museum CEO KYLE YOUNG. “These online exhibitions, made possible by a grant from the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR HUMANITIES, enabled the museum to create this novel exhibit platform. With it, we are not only able to reshare the story of the artists and musicians who helped to broaden NASHVILLE’s reputation as a true MUSIC CITY, but also to tell a new story, that of the clothiers who created unmistakable designs that are now synonymous with Country music.”

"Suiting The Sounds: The Rodeo Tailors Who Made Country Stars Shine Brighter" draws from the museum’s exhibit galleries and permanent collection to explore the artistry of Western-wear designers, often known as “rodeo tailors,” whose couture designs helped to create the “rhinestone cowboy” image for Country music. The exhibition examines the emergence of this unique look in the 1940s and 1950s, largely from the tailor shops of Eastern European Jewish immigrants – who carved a successful niche for themselves by embracing AMERICA’s fascination with cowboy culture and Western imagery.

"DYLAN, CASH, and the NASHVILLE Cats: A New MUSIC CITY" was originally presented in the museum's galleries from 2015 to 2018, but has been adapted for an online audience. The exhibit explores BOB DYLAN’s NASHVILLE recordings in the 1960s and his impact on the local music industry. It also explores the role of CMHOF member JOHNNY CASH’s groundbreaking television show in expanding the perception of NASHVILLE as a music center welcoming to all, and the importance of the community of ace session musicians, known as the “NASHVILLE Cats.”

