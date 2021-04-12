Hall of Fame

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ is inducting iHEARTMEDIA TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK reporter CRISTINA LANG DEL GIORNO and ABC NEWS RADIO anchor DAVE PACKER, both 1988 SETON HALL graduates, into its Hall of Fame on APRIL 14th. In addition, ABC NEWS "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" Assoc. Producer VICTORIA HAFFNER will be presented with the WSOU Distinguished Young Alumna Award.

“CRISTINA, DAVE, and VICTORIA are each well deserving of the honor WSOU is bestowing upon them,” said WSOU GM MARK MABEN. “They have not only enjoyed successful professional careers but have also supported their peers and mentored younger individuals to help them find a path to success as well. WSOU is legendary for giving its students a foundation to be industry-ready when they start their careers, yet it is an ethos of giving back that makes our alumni community extraordinary.

“As the station turns 73 years old on APRIL 14, it will be a privilege for me to induct CRISTINA and DAVE into WSOU’s Hall of Fame and give VICTORIA our Distinguished Young Alumna Award.”

