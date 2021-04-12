Debuts Tuesday

TORONTO BLUE JAYS pitcher ROSS STRIPLING is hosting a second podcast for MATTY STAUDT's JAM STREET MEDIA, this one looking at the careers of great pitchers. "GOATS: ON THE BUMP" is debuting on TUESDAY (4/13) with STRIPLING talking with his former LOS ANGELES DODGERS teammate CLAYTON KERSHAW about Hall of Famer SANDY KOUFAX; future episodes will inclide TREVOR BAUER, ALEX WOOD, MICHAEL WACHA, and reporter JEFF PASSAN discussing Hall of Famers of the past.

“The inspiration for this show came from me binging KEN BURNS' 'BASEBALL,'” said STAUDT. “I love hearing great players talk about the guys from the past that inspired them. We love working with ROSS, he's an amazing podcaster who just has an ease behind the mic you can't teach.”

“To be able to get one of the current, best pitchers in baseball to help me uncover those awesome facts to our listeners has been a real treat,” said STRIPLNG. “For instance, how KERSHAW and myself talked about how big SANDY KOUFAX's hands are and because of that we aren't able to throw our curveballs the way SANDY did. You literally would never know an awesome fact like that unless you listened to our podcast episode.”

STRIPLING also hosts "THE BIG SWING" with COOPER SURLES, a weekly podcast, for JAM STREET MEDIA.

« see more Net News