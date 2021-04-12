ACM Radio Special

A reminder that the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) is offering an hour-long, fully produced radio special to air in advance of "The 56th Annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards" (NET NEWS 4/6). Hosted by CARLY PEARCE, the special features commentary from ACM nominees MAREN MORRIS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, CHRIS STAPLETON, BROTHERS OSBORNE, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, INGRID ANDRESS and more. Stations can run the inventory free show, titled "The 56th ACM Awards Nominees Radio Special," any time between FRIDAY, APRIL 16th at 5p (ET) and SUNDAY, APRIL 18th.

Reach out to CHRISTA WILLIAMS here or at (615) 330-6194 for more details.

"The 56th ACM Awards" are scheduled for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th in NASHVILLE, and will air live on CBS beginning at 7p (CT).

