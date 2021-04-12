Now In SiriusXM Streaming-Only Packages

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL game play-by-play will be available to SIRIUSXM streaming-only subscribers starting with this season under an expansion of MLB's agreement with the satellite and streaming audio service. The games continue to be available to subscribers of certain packages on the satellite service as well.

SIRIUSXM is also launching a new podcast in conjunction with the NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM, "BLACK DIAMONDS." The show is hosted by the museum's president BOB KENDRICK and will look back at the history of the NEGRO LEAGUES and its greatest players, and will debut on THURSDAY (4/15). JACKIE ROBINSON DAY in baseball.

« see more Net News