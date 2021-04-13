New Show Hosted By Pete Wentz

Award-winning musician, lyricist, entrepreneur, and label owner PETE WENTZ launched "LOUD AND SAD RADIO" on APPLE MUSIC HITS on MONDAY (4/12). The show will air every MONDAY at 4p (PT).

In a statement, the show is described as "A weekly collection of music, ideas, interests and off the wall randomness that represents the epitome of the FALL OUT BOY bassist and lyricist, including movies, emo, rap, punk rock, classic rock, sneakers, bad jokes, dad jokes, TWITTER ephemera, and beyond. PETE will bring the songs of the past to the forefront with a relevant lens and a sharp wit. He’ll also welcome guests to discuss the latest TOM CRUISE leaked audio but play nothing but soundtrack hits. Never serious, sometimes irreverent, 'LOUD AND SAD RADIO' is a radio experience delivered like only he can."

Best known for multi-platinum, GRAMMY-Award nominated band FALL OUT BOY, multi-hyphenate PETE WENTZ has used his foothold in emo and punk to build a following all his own through his various creative pursuits. Now he adds Radio Host to that mix, with the launch of "LOUD AND SAD RADIO" on APPLE MUSIC HITS.

Listen to LOUD SND SAD RADIO live for free on MONDAYS at 4p (PT) on APPLE MUSIC HITS or anytime ON-DEMAND.

