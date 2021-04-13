Live Shows To Return This Summer

CAPITAL ONE CITY PARKS FOUNDATION SUMMERSTAGE announced MONDAY (4/12) its return to live, in-person performances this summer.

Pending adjustments to current NYC restrictions, free music and dance performances will return to RUMSEY PLAYFIELD in CENTRAL PARK this summer and performances will also be held in HARLEM’s MARCUS GARVEY PARK/RICHARD RODGERS AMPHITHEATER.

Performances will follow all state and local regulations regarding large-scale outdoor events, including limited capacity, masks and socially distanced seating. Admittance will require a free ticket, proof of vaccine and/or negative COVID test, and health screening - such as a questionnaire and temperature checks.

The first benefit show of the SummerStage season to be announced is scheduled for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th with folk-rock band, DAWES, as part of their 2021 tour to support their new album, “Good Luck with Whatever.” Tickets will be on sale through AXS Ticketing this Friday, April 16TH at 10a (ET). Should health and safety guidelines continue to require more limited seating capacity, tickets may be refunded or modified by THE BOWERY PRESENTS.



Rock band BARENAKED LADIES "Last Summer On Earth" tour benefit show on JULY 8th, 2020 that was postponed due to the pandemic has also been rescheduled for JULY 6th, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for 2022.

HEATHER LUBOV, CITY PARKS FOUNDATION’s Executive Director said, “The last year has been enormously difficult for our city. Live performance, with the energy that is generated by experiencing it with others, will be a balm for our collective soul. SUMMERSTAGE has been an active member of the NYS Nonprofit OUTDOOR PERFORMING ARTS COALITION, working with fellow outdoor venues and the NYS Department of Health to ensure that we are well-prepared to provide a safe and comfortable concert-going experience that follows strict health protocols. SUMMERSTAGE will help restore vibrancy to our city through free performances in parks, which have been such important public spaces for NEW YORKERS seeking safe respite during the pandemic.”

For more information click here.

« see more Net News