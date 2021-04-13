'Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park' To Start In May

Independent Festival Promoter DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS (DWP) announced on MONDAY (4/12) it will produce a months-long concert series on the GREAT LAWN AT WATERFRONT PARK in LOUISVILLE, KY beginning in MAY. “Live On The LAWN AT WATERFRONT PARK," the series will consist of up to 15 live events featuring various musical genres that will appeal to a wide range of audiences.

The scenic WATERFRONT PARK along the OHIO RIVER is adjacent to downtown LOUISVILLE, and in FEBRUARY was named the #6 "Best Riverwalk" in the country in USA TODAY's 2021 “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.”

LOUISVILLE Mayor GREG FISCHER said, “The arts are the soul of our city. And from all the festivals to our orchestra and to the amazing local performers that we’re known for across the world, music brings us together, soothes us through troubled times and helps us celebrate the good times. So I’m excited about this new concert series on our waterfront. DWP has always been a great partner, and I appreciate their continuing support and commitment.”



DEBORAH BILITSKI, Pres./Executive Director of WATERFRONT PARK added, “While we’ve safely been hosting millions of people throughout the pandemic, this signals a turning point for the park in terms of a return to much-needed revenue generation. Event fees and donations keep the park well-maintained and free for everyone, so we really appreciate the energy DWP is putting into this wonderful concert series.”



DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has had a strong relationship with the city of Louisville, starting with the long-standing rock festival "Louder Than Life," returning for a sixth edition SEPTEMBER 23rd to 26th, and in recent years, developing the LOUISVILLE TRIFESTA that presents additional consecutive festival weekends with BOURBON & BEYOND and HOMETOWN RISING. Together, these destination events have drawn considerable attention and tourism traffic to the city, which DWP hopes to expand on with the new “Live On The Lawn At Waterfront Park” series.

For updated info on the new series click here.

Waterfront Park, Louisville, KY

« see more Net News