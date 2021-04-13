New Book Available Now

Veteran morning show host RANDY MILLER has released a new book, "Prizes, Pranks and The Purse Lady; The Misadventures of the RANDY MILLER Morning Show." One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION for wounded veterans.

MILLER has bounced around to some incredible cities for the job, like PITTSBURGH, ATLANTA, SAN DIEGO, CINCINNATI, CHICAGO and, most of all, KANSAS CITY. He got his start in KNOXVILLE radio, and will be inducted into the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME this year (NET NEWS 3/15).

A statement about the book describes it as a story about the guy who would be hired for his outrageous style, and then once the ratings were up, he’d be kicked out the door, only to be offered more money at another station across the street, or across the country. In 1998, MILLER signed the richest contract in KANSAS CITY history at the time, for nearly a million dollars per year. Ten years later, MILLER was completely broke, nearly homeless, and his radio career was over … or so he thought. How did everything come undone, and what lessons did he learn? Find out in the new book, available here.

