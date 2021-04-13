Johnny Powell, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS sends its deepest condolences to the many friends and family of JOHNNY POWELL who died on SUNDAY (4/11) at age 82. POWELL was a member of the A&M, ARISTA, IRS, and BMG promotion teams over decades taking care of radio and artist and his label's needs in a consummate manner.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER recalled, "When I was just getting into the radio business, I met JOHNNY POWELL and he didn't care that I was baby DJ. He was so nice -- and that was the essence of JOHNNY POWELL, nice with big helping of caring and huge passion for music and the artists that created those songs."

JOHNNY is survived by wife TONI of 61 years, sons KEVIN, JOHN, and daughter BETH.

You can see a great outpouring of love for JOHNNY on his FACEBOOK page.

