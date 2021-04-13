-
Ace & TJ Wake Up Knoxville On The New WNOX (Awesome 93.1)
As ALL ACCESS first reported yesterday (NET NEWS 4/12), SUMMITMEDIA Classic Hits WNOX has rebranded as AWESOME 93.1 "Totally 80s And More," focusing on music from that decade.
Also new to the KNOXVILLE market is the nationally-syndicated ACE & TJ SHOW, which will air weekdays from 6-10a.
“Our consumers want and need an escape and that’s what this new station delivers,”
said EVP/Programming RANDY CHASE. “From Gen X’ers to Millennials, we know that these songs will recall great memories. Plus, ACE & TJ have incredible energy and content that perfectly suits SUMMITMEDIA/KNOXVILLE.”