As ALL ACCESS first reported yesterday (NET NEWS 4/12), SUMMITMEDIA Classic Hits WNOX has rebranded as AWESOME 93.1 "Totally 80s And More," focusing on music from that decade.

Also new to the KNOXVILLE market is the nationally-syndicated ACE & TJ SHOW, which will air weekdays from 6-10a.

“Our consumers want and need an escape and that’s what this new station delivers,”

said EVP/Programming RANDY CHASE. “From Gen X’ers to Millennials, we know that these songs will recall great memories. Plus, ACE & TJ have incredible energy and content that perfectly suits SUMMITMEDIA/KNOXVILLE.”

