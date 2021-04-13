Kim Dallow

KIM DALLOW has been tapped to lead the COX MEDIA GROUP/TULSA, OK cluster as the new Dir./Radio Operations. She brings to this role 26 years of experience in radio, including 14 years with CMG in the TULSA market. DALLOW will continue to serve as Director of Branding & Programming for Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE) while working with the rest of the cluster, which includes News-Talk KRMG-A-F, Country KWEN (K905.5),and Hot AC KRAV (MIX 96.5).

“KIM has been serving unofficially as our operations manager for about a year now and our cluster has only improved with her at the helm,” said RVP CATHY GUNTHER. “I look forward to seeing what she can do in her new role as we continue to lead the radio market in GREEN COUNTRY with top-tier ratings, community events, and innovative promotional efforts.”

‘It’s such a privilege to work with this team of outstanding broadcasters,” said DALLOW. “I’m so proud of the local programming and community support that CMG/TULSA consistently provides, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to help ensure that it’s legacy of excellence continues."

