From L.A.

GLOBAL CITIZEN will present "VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World," a global broadcast and streaming special that, "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere."

The concert will be pre-taped at SOFI STADIUM in LOS ANGELES. Airing and live streaming on SATURDAY, MAY 8th on ABC, ABC NEWS LIVE, CBS, YOUTUBE, iHEARTMEDIA broadcast radio stations and the iHEARTRADIO APP, VAX LIVE will start at 8p (ET)/7p (CT). The concert will be hosted by SELENA GOMEZ, and will include a night of musical performances by JENNIFER LOPEZ, EDDIE VEDDER, FOO FIGHTERS, J BALVIN and H.E.R.



“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said GLOBAL CITIZEN Co-Founder/CEO HUGH EVANS. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

« see more Net News