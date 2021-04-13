Anniversaries

COLORADO COLLEGE/COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk-Triple A KRCC/COLORADO SPRINGS is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, and COLORADO SPRINGS itself is celebrating its own 150th anniversary, and a museum's exhibit honoring the latter includes something vintage from the former.

The exhibit at the COLORADO SPRINGS PIONEERS MUSEUM, "COS@150," shows off 150 objects telling 150 stories about the city's history, and one of those objects is a vintage 3m Studio Dispenser tape editing kit from the pre-DAW days of radio production.

“When we were planning this exhibit, we knew we had to include something from KRCC,” said the museum exhibit's curator LEAH DAVIS WITHEROW. “KRCC has been a vital part of the culture of our community for the past 70 years, and the tape kit provides an interesting window into its history.”

“Going through the archives to find materials for the exhibit was a great trip down memory lane,” said KRCC Station Mgr. JEFF BIERI. “Before the digital age, it was all analogue -- vinyl records, magnetic tape, record players and reel-to-reel machines. Today, it’s hard to remember that we used to get tape from NPR in the mail and splice it together manually for broadcasts in COLORADO.”

