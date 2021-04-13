Gugar

GOOGLE U.S. Head of Industries/GOOGLE CLOUD Deal Pursuit Organization BERNARD T. GUGAR has joined FOX NEWS MEDIA as General Counsel and EVP/Corporate Development, reporting to CEO SUZANNE SCOTT.

SCOTT said, “We are pleased to welcome BERNARD to the FOX NEWS MEDIA team. His extensive expertise and highly accomplished background will add immeasurable value to our thriving multiplatform brand.”

GUGAR, a former SVP/General Counsel for OPRAH WINFREY's HARPO, INC., said, “I am excited to join one of the most influential news operations in the world and look forward to utilizing my experience spanning media, law and technology to help FOX NEWS MEDIA grow, evolve and develop a diversified digital footprint.”

The company has also signed former Rep. HAROLD FORD JR. (D-TN) as a contributor across all of its platforms. SCOTT said, “HAROLD has been a valuable guest on FOX NEWS and I am pleased that our millions of viewers will continue to benefit from his insights derived from a highly accomplished career in both the business and government sectors.”

FORD said, “I am excited to join the FOX NEWS MEDIA family and am grateful for the network’s commitment to showcasing a diversity of voices and viewpoints. I look forward to sharing my unique perspective directly with the viewers.”

