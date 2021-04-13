Tell

iHEARTMEDIA’s MINNEAPOLIS-based Market Dir. of Promotions MATT TELL has departed the company where he’s worked for a quarter century. His duties had encompassed the company’s nine local brands, including Country KEEY (K102). During his time with iHEART, he had also served as PD (and APD before that) of Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS.

TELL posted on FACEBOOK YESTERDAY (4/12), “After about 25 years with iHEARTMEDIA, my employment has come to an end. I’m really looking forward to doing more work that I’m passionate about.” Reach him here.

