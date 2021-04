Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has announced the winners of the 2021 CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS. The 34th annual awards honoring radio stations' community service were presented in a special streamed at NAB AMPLIFY as part of NAB SHOW PREMIERE TODAY (4/13). HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON was presented with the Crystal Heritage Award at the event.

The winners:

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY

BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/ST. PAUL-MINNEAPOLIS

HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO

COX MEDIA GROUP Hot AC WWRM (MAGIC 94.9)/TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG

DAVIS BROADCASTING Hip Hop WFXE (FOXIE 105)/COLUMBUS, GA

BONNEVILLE Classic Rock KRSP (103.5 THE ARROW)/SALT LAKE CITY

HUBBARD AC WJJY/BRAINERD, MN

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WBAP-A/DALLAS

« see more Net News