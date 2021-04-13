Wilkins (Photo: Ed Rode)

NASHVILLE-based ENDURANCE MUSIC GROUP has added veteran publishing administrator CARRIE WILKINS to the newly created role of VP of Administration for its AMPLIFIED ADMINISTRATION division, effective TODAY (4/13). She will report to ENDURANCE SVP MARK AHLBERG.

WILKINS most recently held the role of Head of Royalty Administration at HORIPRO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP/MOJO MUSIC & MEDIA. She joined HORIPRO in 2008 as Dir. of Royalty Administration after seven years at Sony/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING, where she managed a team responsible for processing publishing royalties for 14 foreign affiliate offices.

“CARRIE's dedication to the craft of royalty administration is second to none,” said AHLBERG. “Her expertise in the field speaks for itself, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize her talents to benefit the EMG roster of songwriters, our present and future catalog, and our growing list of independent publisher, artist, and distributor clients. We’re excited to welcome CARRIE to the ENDURANCE family, and confident she’ll be an incredible asset to our team.”

Congratulate WILKINS here.

« see more Net News