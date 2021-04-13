Brett Alperowitz

REPUBLIC RECORDS SVP/A&R BRETT ALPEROWITZ has been upped to EVP/A&R as announced today (4/13) by REPUBLIC RECORD Pres./West Coast Creative WENDY GOLDSTEIN. ALPEROWITZ will continue in his role as GM of CASABLANCA RECORDS.

GOLDSTEIN commented, "BRETT has been integral to the success of both REPUBLIC and CASABLANCA. He’s consistently identified, signed, and developed career artists who have left an indelible impact on music. This keen instinct and his diehard work ethic are traits that galvanize the entire A&R department. I’m honored to announce his much-deserved promotion."

ALPEROWITZ added, "It’s been an incredible journey with REPUBLIC. MONTE, AVERY and WENDY are visionaries and innovators. I’m grateful for their continued support and leadership. REPUBLIC owes its success to our phenomenal artists and staff. Music fans have a lot of choices. We’re competing for their time and attention. Now more than ever, we are focused on developing and breaking essential artists. Our creative objectives can’t happen without an elite marketing, promotion and legal team, with whom I am extremely fortunate to work."

ALPEROWITZ marked his 25th anniversary with REPUBLIC in 2020 and he'll remain based in REPUBLIC's NEW YORK headquarters.

