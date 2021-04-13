Tim Burrows

FULL POWER RADIO ups TIM BURROWS to VP/Ops. BURROWS will help manage operations of FULL POWER RADIO STATIONS, owned by broadcaster JOHN FULLER. BURROWS began his broadcasting career in the NEW LONDON, CT market and joined FULL POWER RADIO 15 years ago as Sales Manager of Soft Rock WBMW and Top 40/Rhythmic WWRX. He later helped grow the NEW LONDON cluster with additional duties of News Talk WJJF and Oldies WSKP (KOOL RADIO 1180AM & 104.3 FM).

FULLER commented, "TIM BURROWS has passion and a great track record for local community broadcasting and helping businesses advertise and grow during these challenging times. He will help coordinate sales and maximize our most valuable resource of people and talent."

He added, "There has never been a better time to be a local broadcaster, everyone is on the go and radio goes with them in the car, all day at work and radio has doubled its listening potential with online streaming. We are a total entertainment broadcasting company who can be heard on FM as well as smart speakers, ALEXAS, Free listening iPHONE and ANDROID apps and on APPLE MUSIC."

BURROWS said, “ I am excited to expand my role at FULL POWER RADIO and to continue to grow the company with more stations and streaming and podcast opportunities”.

