Extension

AUDACY has extended its agreement with VERITONE to use the latter's VERITONE Discovery AI-powered content search and analysis platform. AUDACY, then known as ENTERCOM, was among the first customers for the platform; the extension will give AUDACY access to recent updates, including Earned Media monitoring features, expanded audience data analytics, and updated reporting customization features.

“VERITONE’s AI solutions have deepened our analytic capabilities and what we’re able to offer our clients and partners,” said AUDACY CRO BOB PHILLIPS. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with VERITONE, as together we continue to unlock the power of audio.”

“AUDACY is an innovative, leading media conglomerate that is truly on the cutting edge of the industry,” said VERITONE SVP DREW HILLES. “We are currently processing over two million hours of AUDACY content annually, and we are honored to extend our long-standing relationship with AUDACY to help drive the next phase of their growth with our AI solutions.”

