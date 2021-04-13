Cary Pall At Cincinnati's WSAI-A In 1977

Industry veteran CARY PALL, founding programmer and Chief Engineer of WMMO/ORLANDO, and most recently CEO for GOLDSTON MEDIA in HAMILTON, OH, has passed away.

During his 40+ years in the industry, PALL held several programming/management positions, including group Program Director at LIBERTY BROADCASTING, GOODSTAR BROADCASTING, a network PD for ABC RADIO in DALLAS, OM for the CLEAR CHANNEL (now iHEARTMEDIA) cluster in NORTHWEST OHIO, and consultant to THOROUGHBRED COMMUNICATIONS AAA WRHQ/SAVANNAH, GA - a station he modeled after WMMO. He also worked at WXLO/NEW YORK, WKTQ/PITTSBURGH, KWK/ST. LOUIS and WHAM/ROCHESTER, NY.

PALL joined SUPERRADIO in 2016 and was Chief Music Curator for all nine music channels plus MD, Imaging VO/Producer of their SOLID GOLD USA channel. He died unexpectedly SUNDAY (4/11) at his home in CINCINNATI. Details are still unclear. He was 69.

Super Radio founder and CEO DICK ERVASTI said “Cary had been a good friend for 40 years, and his sudden passing is a great loss”.

Funeral plans have not been finalized. PALL leaves behind his widow, SHARON GOLDSTON.

