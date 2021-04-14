McDonnell

Each week LYNN MCDONNELL's INSIDE PROJECT forces us to take a step back and look at our approach to things from the outside looking in. This week is no different. She asks, "Do you have a dream on your heart that’s so big it’s frightening? Perhaps you’ve been pondering it for decades or it just hit you like a brick during this Covid-19 madness? Maybe your friends and family will think you’ve gone bonkers wanting to shift careers midlife? How will you accomplish fulfilling it with kids, a mortgage and a myriad of responsibilities? You don’t have a clue how to implement it, but the calling is deafening? Strangely enough the answer might be in your mailbox." Click here to read the full article.

