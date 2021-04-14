National Cash Contest Drives Local Revenue

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION’s (IBA) National Cash Contest is proving to be worth the investment for the 200 stations participating. For the Spring 2021 contest, stations are seeing 13 times the ROI in driving new revenue from local advertisers.

The on-air contest will launch on APRIL 19th and run for eight weeks (M-F), with a $1,000 cash prize given to one lucky listener of an IBA-member station.

RON STONE, “IBA Pres. and CEO of ADAMS RADIO GROUP said, “This contest is an example of how important the IBA is, and how the scale of many stations working together can create enormous opportunities. Every independent station that is not already a member should be thinking hard about becoming one. The IBA has generated over $3,500,000 in new revenue for members since forming last JUNE, and that figure is projected to grow another $700,000 following our first cash contest. IBA membership has saved stations substantial money in many other areas, as well.”

IBA is already locking down plans for a second contest for FALL 2021. Any IBA member of record on JULY 1st will be eligible to participate in the FALL contest. The investment is $250 per station, plus the IBA membership fee.

