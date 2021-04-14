Iggy Pop

IGGY POP will livestream a special performance on music discovery & ticketing platform DICE on APRIL 21st at 8p (ET).

In 2019, IGGY played four sold out shows in AUSTRALIA, two of which took place at the legendary SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE. This year, on IGGY's birthday and for the first time ever, DICE will be streaming one of the SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE concerts for fans around the world.

All tickets purchased will include access to an exclusive event merch store with a link that will be sent via email.

For more information on the livestream event and how to download DICE click here.

