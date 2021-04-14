Charese Fruge, Christine Chiappetta

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE catches up with newly-minted EPIC RECORDS VP/Promotion CHRISTINE CHIAPPETTA.

Says CHIA, "I’m competitive, but not territorial and give credit where it’s due. I’ve learned from some incredible people and I intend to do the same for the next generation. In fact, there are many that have worked for me over the years that are running promotion staffs right now and that makes me so proud!!”

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE shares powerful insights from our industry's most dynamic and successful women.. This week, read her latest with CHRISTINE CHIAPPETTA here.

