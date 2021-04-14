Fifty More?

As ALL ACCESS told you about in FEBRUARY (2/15), ALLIGATOR RECORDS is celebrating 50 years in 2021 and a special anniversary concert in now available for streaming. The next step in the celebration will be the releasing ALLIGATOR RECORDS -- 50 YEARS OF GENUINE HOUSEROCKIN’ MUSIC. The collection will be available in a 24-song gatefold two-LP set and the 58-song three-CD set.

ALLIGATOR RECORDS -- 50 YEARS OF GENUINE HOUSEROCKIN’ MUSIC -- which releases on JUNE 18th -- features songs from legendary artists like HOUND DOG TAYLOR (the first artist to record for the label), KOKO TAYLOR, SON SEALS, ALBERT COLLINS, JOHNNY WINTER, PROFESSOR LONGHAIR, ELVIN BISHOP, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, MAVIS STAPLES, SHEMEKIA COPELAND and many more.

Founder and President of ALLIGATOR BRUCE IGLAUER said, “From the moment I walked into FLORENCE’S LOUNGE, sheets of distorted electric guitar filled the room. I could hear the unmistakable sound of steel on steel as a slide tore up and down the strings. Drums pounded out a shuffle beat so infectious and elemental that even I could dance to it … That afternoon I fell in love with HOUND DOG TAYLOR & THE HOUSEROCKERS."

