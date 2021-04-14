The Infinite Dial

The INFINITE DIAL 2021 AUSTRALIA, the annual comprehensive study of the country's digital media behavior, is slated to debut via webinar at 6p PT on TUESDAY, APRIL 27th in the U.S.

Presented by EDISON RESEARCH President LARRY ROSIN, the 30-minute webinar will provide a detailed insight into AUSTRALIANS' current digital media behavior including online audio, radio, podcast listening, smart speaker ownership, social media usage, and more. ROSIN will break down the latest trends and provide comparisons to other markets, including the U.S. and CANADA, as well as share his perspective on the year ahead.

2021 marks the fifth annual release of the study in AUSTRALIA, and the continued expansion of the INFINITE DIAL, the longest running survey of digital media consumer behavior in the U.S.

