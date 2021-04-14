Lori Lewis

People are viewing multiple screens and toggling social platforms at lightning speed, noted MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"And with so much scrolling, posting, swiping, tweeting, liking, sharing, downloading, snapping, it's critical to understand what the audience is doing every 60 seconds as we work to earn their attention in order to cultivate sustainable relevancy."

"Here is the 2021 updated version of “The Internet Minute” graph we have all come to love!"

Read more about "Infographic - What Happens In An Internet Minute 2021" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space.

