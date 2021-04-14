Lori Anderson

One of the true music promotion greats, LORI ANDERSON, has decided that it is time to leave the business and persue new adventures, leaving her post as S-CURVE/BMG's VP/Promotion.

ANDERSON told ALL ACCESS, "This THURSDAY (4/15) will be my last day at BMG. Having done promotion my entire adult life, it's been a glorious ride. Promotion has put braces on our kids’ teeth and sent both through grad school. While my position has been eliminated, the timing is perfect. I am called to pursue work benefiting children and families and I am thrilled to be able to explore those opportunities.”

Before joining S-CURVE/BMG, ANDERSON spent 13 years as SVP/Promotion at WIND-UP RECORDS, overseeing the success of EVANESCENCE and CREED, who alone sold more than 30 million units. And before that ANDERSON had a nine-year run at EPIC RECORDS. ANDERSON began her career at A&M RECORDS where she held posts from Regional Promotion Manger to VP/Pop Promotion during a 10+ year run managing radio campaigns for artists including SHERYL CROW, STING, BRYAN ADAMS, BLUES TRAVELER, GIN BLOSSOMS, SOUNDGARDEN and JANET JACKSON, among many others.

LORI can be reached at loridawnanderson@gmail.com.

