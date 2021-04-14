August 28th & 29th In Columbus, OH

THE ELEVATION GROUP has announced the return of the WONDERBUS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL to COLUMBUS, OH on FRIDAY, AUGUST 28th and SATURDAY, AUGUST 29th with KESHA, WILCO, AJR, GROUPLOVE, BLACK PUMAS, THE BAND CAMINO, BOB MOSES, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES and many more performing at THE LAWN at CAS. The property at CAS offers 54 acres of open-air, outdoor space that will allow festivalgoers that opportunity to comfortably spread out.

"The inaugural WONDERBUS, staged in 2019, was a grand slam homerun and it was devastating that we could not run in 2020," stated ELEVATION Pres. DENNY YOUNG. "We feel confident that by the end of Summer, OHIO will be largely back to normal. The safety of our fans, artists and staff remains our top priority, but with the increased mental health challenges facing each and every one of us during the past year, we believe the time is right to promote live music and the positive impact that this music festival can have on the hearts and minds of everyone in CENTRAL OHIO and throughout the midwest."

WONDERBUS has partnered with the OHIO STATE WEXNER MEDICAL CENTER’S DEPARTMENT OF PSYCHIATRY & BEHAVIORAL HEALTH to promote and raise funds for critical mental health initiatives focused on recovery and resilience. Due to the evolving guidance from the STATE OF OHIO regarding capacity, there will be a reduced number of tickets on sale this THURSDAY, APRIL 15th at WonderBusfest.com and SeeTickets.us.

