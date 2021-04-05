A Note-Worthy Presentation

JACOBS MEDIA's TECHSURVEY 2021 will have its debut at the upcoming ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT on THURSDAY, APRIL 22 at 9a (PT)/12 noon (ET). It consists of more than 42,000 respondents, representing well more than 450 radio stations across NORTH AMERICA.

The surveys were completed in JANUARY and FEBRUARY. THE JACOBS MEDIA team has been busily compiling the data and searching for new insights.

This year's study is titled "Radio In The Year Of COVID." The events of 2020 changed our world and our industry in ways we could never have imagined. TECHSURVEY 2021 will provide perspective on what happened last year, and how radio broadcasters can make their plans for the future.

Here's a sneak peek at one of the key data points about radio and consumers from the study: In radio’s most challenging year, its word-of-mouth scores reached a 17-year TECHSURVEY record.

JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS, who will present this year’s TECHSURVEY at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT commented, “Radio was under the gun in 2020, but for stations that engaged with their audiences, Net Promoter Scores measuring word-of-mouth hit all-time highs.”

TECHSURVEY 2021 focuses on new media, gadgetry, and platforms, with a special emphasis on how a global pandemic rocked the world of radio. It also takes a deep dive into new habits like virtual meetings, in addition to gaining an understand of how COVID changed media habits since the lockdown began in March of last year.

JACOBS concluded, “Everyone is poised for a recovery year following 2020. And this year’s TECHSURVEY provides radio broadcasters with great insights about the media environment, and what to expect the rest of this year. Join me for the full presentation at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT for the TECHSURVEY 2021 reveal on THURSDAY, APRIL 22 at 9a (PT)/12 noon (ET). Hope to see you there.” Register for the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, here.

