Two Decades

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KZZP (104.7 KISS-FM)/PHOENIX is celevrating the 20th anniversary of “THE JOHNJAY & RICH SHOW.” The duo launched on APRIL 9, 2001 on KRQQ/TUCSON, and moved to its current flagship 104.7 KISS-FM in 2006.

PREMIERE NETWORKS issued a statementthat welcomed, “THE JOHNJAY & RICH SHOW” to its national lineup in 2014 and the program can be heard on 25 stations nationwide in markets including PORTLAND, OR, TUCSON, AZ, BAKERSFIELD, CA, COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, FT. COLLINS, CO and SPRINGFIELD, MO. The program can also be heard on iHEARTRADIO, with additional content available via the AFTER WORDS podcast."

“iHEART has been my home for the past 20 years, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to continue to learn, laugh and #LoveUp alongside RICH, KYLE, SUZETTE and our listeners,” shared JOHNJAY VAN ES. “I’m living out my childhood dream and I have the biggest audio company in the world to thank for that. I’m humbled by the continued support, guidance and vision of BOB PITTMAN, KEVIN LEGRETT, LINDA LITTLE, STEVE GEOFFERIES, JOHN IVEY and DENNIS CLARK. and I’m thankful for everyone at iHEART for believing in our show.”



“Over the last 20 years, we’ve seen our babies be born and turn into adults, and a few Presidents have come and gone, but our audience has been along for the entire ride,” said RICH BERRA. “iHEART has been behind us the whole way, pushing us to be our best. I couldn’t be more grateful for our incredibly dedicated team. My face still hurts from laughing at JOHNJAY more than anyone I’ve ever met.”

