-
Pat McCrory Leaving WBT/Charlotte To Run For Senate In 2022
April 14, 2021 at 7:57 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Former NORTH CAROLINA Governor PAT MCCRORY is leaving URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. SENATE seat being vacated by Sen. RICHARD BURR (R-NC) in 2022. MCCRORY announced his decision on the air WEDNESDAY (4/14).
MCCRORY will face former Reps. MARK WALKER (R-NC) and TED BUDD (R-NC) and possibly LARA TRUMP in a Republican primary; he has been co-hosting 8-10a (ET) with BO THOMPSON at WBT since 2017.