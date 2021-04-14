McCrory

Former NORTH CAROLINA Governor PAT MCCRORY is leaving URBAN ONE News-Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE to run for the Republican nomination for the U.S. SENATE seat being vacated by Sen. RICHARD BURR (R-NC) in 2022. MCCRORY announced his decision on the air WEDNESDAY (4/14).

MCCRORY will face former Reps. MARK WALKER (R-NC) and TED BUDD (R-NC) and possibly LARA TRUMP in a Republican primary; he has been co-hosting 8-10a (ET) with BO THOMPSON at WBT since 2017.

